News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day
World News
2023-06-12 | 02:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
North Korea's Kim offers 'full support' to Putin on Russia Day
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered his country's "full support and solidarity" to Moscow in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, state media reported.
Kim sent the message of congratulations on the national day of Russia, one of a handful of nations that maintain friendly relations with Pyongyang.
His message, published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), did not directly mention the invasion of Ukraine or Moscow's involvement in an armed conflict, but praised Putin's "correct decision and guidance... to foil the hostile forces' escalating threats".
The North Korean people, it added, extend "full support and solidarity to the Russian people in their all-out struggle for implementing the sacred cause to preserve the sovereign rights, development and interests of their country against the imperialists' high-handed and arbitrary practices."
This is the latest message of support from Pyongyang to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
North Korea has described that conflict as a US "proxy war" to destroy Russia, and condemned Western military aid to Kyiv.
In January, the United States accused North Korea of supplying rockets and missiles to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Pyongyang denied that allegation.
And in March, Washington claimed to have proof that Moscow was looking to Pyongyang to supply weapons for its offensive in Ukraine, in return for food aid for impoverished North Korea.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has long held the line against increasing pressure on North Korea, which is under multiple UN and Western sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Moscow
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Next
First post-COVID jab claims land in German courts
NATO begins unprecedented air drill in 'show of strength'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
0
World News
2023-06-10
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
World News
2023-06-10
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure
0
World News
2023-06-10
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
World News
2023-06-10
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
0
World News
2023-06-09
Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia in August
World News
2023-06-09
Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia in August
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
World News
03:58
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
0
World News
03:33
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
World News
03:33
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
0
World News
03:28
George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report
World News
03:28
George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report
0
World News
03:21
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
World News
03:21
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
0
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
0
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
Variety and Tech
03:33
Can you trust your ears? AI voice scams rattle US
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
2
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
3
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
4
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
Press Highlights
06:43
Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity
5
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
6
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
7
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
8
World News
11:21
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos
World News
11:21
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More