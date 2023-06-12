News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
World News
2023-06-12 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Markets mixed as traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision
Investors traded cautiously Monday as they awaited key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week.
Stocks globally have enjoyed a broadly strong run-up this month on hopes the US central bank will decide against an eleventh successive hike at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.
Positive readings on jobs in the past few weeks -- indicating the economy remained healthy but gave the Fed room to stand pat in June -- have added to the broadly upbeat mood.
However, with the policy board split on the best way forward for fighting still-too-high inflation, there remains a certain amount of uncertainty on trading floors.
The decision comes a day after the release of consumer price inflation data, which could play a major role in officials' thinking.
For now, the forecast is for the Fed to hold this month but announce another hike in July.
"With inflation still well over double the target rate for all central banks can the US Federal Reserve really afford the luxury of a pause, or are they right to be careful given the deflation coming out of China," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.
"Growth is already slowing in China post COVID, and in Europe, Germany and the EU are already in a technical recession, while the UK probably isn't too far behind."
Policy announcements from the central banks of Japan, China and the eurozone are also due this week, after Canada and Australia unveiled small increases last week.
Meanwhile, concern about China's sluggish recovery and signs of further weakness in Europe continued to weigh on sentiment.
After a positive but light lead from Wall Street -- with the S&P 500 extending its bull market run -- Asian traders battled to build on last week's advances.
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei rose but Shanghai, Seoul, Bangkok and Wellington dipped.
London, Paris and Frankfurt opened on the front foot.
- Recession worries -
Solita Marcelli, of UBS Global Wealth Management, warned against thinking the latest gains for equities could be the beginning of a rally.
"While many investors believe that passing this milestone puts markets in bull territory, it remains possible that we are seeing a bear market rally -- a period of strong gains that occurs in the middle of a bear market," she said.
"Until markets reach a new all-time high, it's impossible to know whether the bear market trough -- the ultimate low of the market cycle -- is behind us."
And Mike Riddell, of Allianz Global Investors, said that while the US economy appeared to still be holding up, there was a possibility of a "nasty recession" before the year's end owing to numerous rate hikes.
"Our base case is for a moderate-to-deep recession -- and potentially crises -- as the unprecedented pace of global policy tightening seen over the last year starts to really bite."
Worries about a possible recession -- as well as China's weakness -- and the impact that could have on demand weighed on oil prices Monday, extending Friday's losses of more than one percent for both contracts.
The drop came even after Saudi Arabia's surprise decision last weekend to cut output by a million barrels a day next month, and possibly for longer.
- Key figures around 0715 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 32,434.00 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 19,414.13
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,228.83 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,574.38
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0747 from $1.0749 on Friday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2575 from $1.2578
Dollar/yen: UP at 139.53 yen from 139.41 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 85.47 percent from 85.44 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $69.48 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.0 percent at $74.04 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 33,876.78 (close)
AFP
World News
Traders
Cautious
Federal Reserve
Market
Mixed
Decision
Next
Pakistan gets first Russian crude under discount deal
George Soros passes reins to son Alexander: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:21
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
World News
03:21
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:48
China's Xi signals support for Honduras after diplomatic switch
World News
06:48
China's Xi signals support for Honduras after diplomatic switch
0
World News
06:43
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow
World News
06:43
Nuclear arms spending, arsenals swell as global tensions grow
0
World News
06:14
UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July
World News
06:14
UNESCO chief says US plans to rejoin body from July
0
World News
05:10
Nigeria's president urges patience after fuel subsidy upheaval
World News
05:10
Nigeria's president urges patience after fuel subsidy upheaval
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
Lebanon News
05:59
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
0
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:05
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
3
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
6
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
World News
09:28
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
7
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More