Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls
World News
2023-06-12 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls
Major stock markets mostly advanced Monday, with all eyes on central banks this week and their latest decisions over interest rates as inflation remains high.
The dollar fell against most major currencies, and oil prices slid.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected on Wednesday to pause its campaign of interest rate increases to give policymakers more time to assess the economic impact of existing hikes and recent banking stresses.
A day later, the European Central Bank will almost certainly deliver another interest rate hike, pressing ahead with its fight against inflation even as the eurozone slides into a recession, according to analysts.
Policy announcements from the central banks of Japan and China are also due this week, after Canada and Australia unveiled rate hikes last week.
The Fed decision will come a day after the release of US consumer price inflation data, which could play a major role in officials' thinking.
"This week will be dominated by an inflation release and whether the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will be informed by its findings," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.
Stocks globally have enjoyed a broadly strong run this month on hopes the US central bank will decide against an eleventh successive hike.
For now, the forecast is for the Fed to hold this month but announce another hike in July.
"With inflation still well over double the target rate for all central banks, can the US Federal Reserve really afford the luxury of a pause, or are they right to be careful given the deflation coming out of China?" said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.
"Growth is already slowing in China post-Covid, and in Europe, Germany and the EU are already in a technical recession, while the UK probably isn't too far behind."
Worries about a possible recession in the US -- as well as China's economic weakness -- and the impact that could have on demand weighed on oil prices Monday, extending Friday's losses.
The drop came even after Saudi Arabia's surprise decision this month to cut output by one million barrels a day next month, and possibly for longer, in a bid to lift prices.
AFP
