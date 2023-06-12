Dam flood death toll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv

2023-06-12 | 13:31
Dam flood death toll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv
Dam flood death toll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv

Ukraine on Monday said 41 people were still missing in the floods caused by a dam breach that it blamed on Russia, and which killed 10 people in the southern Kherson region.

"Currently, we know about 10 dead in Kherson and the region," Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram. "We are also reporting 41 people as missing."
 


