Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

2023-06-13 | 02:52
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
2min
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

Three people were killed and 32 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, the regional governor said, as air attacks were reported in Kyiv and other cities.

"A five-storey building got destroyed. According to initial reports, three of its residents died. 25 people were injured," Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.

"There are still people under the rubble."

Seven other people were wounded in strikes on two other locations, he added.

Lysak said three cruise missiles were shot down but others got through.

The Ukrainian capital and the northeast city of Kharkiv also came under missile and drone attack.

"According to initial reports, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles," Kyiv city military administration said.

"All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by the forces and means of air defence," it said, adding there was no immediate information on any casualties or damage.

In Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure was hit in a drone attack, said the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district, as well as a warehouse in Saltivskyi district got damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion on the latter," he said.

Air alerts were also sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and the neighbouring Donetsk and Poltava regions.

The fresh wave of air attacks came after Ukraine claimed to have retaken several villages and made advances in its counter-offensive against Russian forces.

"The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday in his daily evening address.

AFP
 

