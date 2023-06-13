Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine

World News
2023-06-13 | 06:06
High views
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine

Moscow said Tuesday that it had captured several German Leopard tanks and US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, releasing footage showing Russian troops surveying the equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western countries.

"Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. These are our trophies. Equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporizhzhia region," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Servicemen of the Vostok group inspect enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles captured in battle."

Kyiv has appealed to its allies in the West to deliver a broad range of modern military equipment to help Ukrainian forces recapture large swathes of territory controlled by Russian forces.

The defence ministry said several of the captured vehicles had working engines, suggesting that this suggested the battles they were involved in had been short and that Ukrainian troops had "fled" their offensive positions.

AFP
 

