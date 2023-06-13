UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'

2023-06-13 | 06:43
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths &#39;shocking incident&#39;
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday sent his condolences to the families of three people killed in the central English city of Nottingham.

Three other people were injured when a van tried to mow them down, in what Sunak described as a "shocking incident" that police are linking to the deaths.

AFP
 

