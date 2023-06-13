France has called on Lebanon to seize the opportunity of the parliamentary session scheduled for Wednesday to emerge from the political crisis that the country has been experiencing since autumn.



Spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre, emphasized in a press conference that France calls for taking this session seriously and seizing the opportunity it provides to overcome the crisis.



She reiterated that France has been urging an exit from the crisis for eight months.



Legendre announced that French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, will meet her predecessor, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently appointed Le Drian as a "special envoy to Lebanon."



The spokesperson indicated that the minister would brief Le Drian on the content of recent communications with Lebanese officials.



Legendre added that the minister would receive Le Drian to discuss his "specific mission," emphasizing that this entails following up on our efforts for an urgent resolution to the Lebanese crisis. This reflects the priority given by French diplomacy to this issue.



She also stressed that Le Drian will carry out the entrusted mission "in close coordination and consultation" with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On another note, the spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry pointed out that no specific date for Le Drian's anticipated visit to Lebanon has been "communicated" yet.



When asked about the possibility of holding a conference for Lebanon in Paris, Legendre indicated that they first need to evaluate the parliamentary session scheduled for tomorrow.