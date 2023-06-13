Three senior members of Congress, Co-Chairs of the U.S.-Lebanon Friendship Caucus, have penned an urgent letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing concern over the political turmoil surrounding the upcoming presidential election in Lebanon.



Congress Members Darrell Issa, Darrin LaHood, and Debbie Dingell, in their correspondence, called attention to the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon, which has been without a head of state since October 2022. The Lebanese Parliament has failed to elect a president in eleven attempts, with a twelfth round scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.



In their letter, the Congressional members described the inabilities of certain factions in the Lebanese Parliament to move forward with a democratic election process. They criticized the obstructionist behavior, which has prevented the progression to a second round of ballots, thereby delaying the selection of a candidate and exacerbating the already dire political, economic, and humanitarian crises in Lebanon.



The Congressional leaders juxtaposed the political deadlock against the backdrop of a crippling economic collapse. They cited a World Bank estimation that Lebanon is experiencing one of the worst economic crises since the 1850s. As of June 2023, more than three-quarters of Lebanon's population is living in poverty.



The International Monetary Fund warned on June 8, 2023, that Lebanon needs to implement immediate economic reforms to prevent "irreversible damage" to its economy. However, the country's Parliament cannot introduce legislation for these reforms until a president is elected.



The letter underlined the United States' vested interest in a stable, independent Lebanon. The political representatives urged that should Lebanon's leaders fail to respect the constitutional processes and allow for a thorough election procedure, the U.S., along with its partners and allies, may have to consider serious measures.



The Congressional leaders urged Secretary Blinken to prioritize the issue, reinforcing the importance of electing a Lebanese president capable of addressing the country's needs and implementing necessary economic reforms before it's too late. The resolution of Lebanon's presidential vacancy could form a crucial step in the country's path to recovery.