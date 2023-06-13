News
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
World News
2023-06-13 | 14:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
Donald Trump surrendered Tuesday to face federal charges of mishandling US government secrets -- the latest and most serious in a string of probes threatening his bid to win back the White House.
Security was tight around the federal courthouse in downtown Miami where Trump was expected to plead not guilty in the first federal criminal case filed against a former US president.
"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court, repeating his regular accusation of a "witchhunt!"
Dozens of Trump supporters gathered nearby as the 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) court appearance approached, some wearing "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and one with a sign reading "Indict Jack Smith" -- the special prosecutor who brought the charges.
A judicial source said Trump will be processed like other defendants. He will have his fingerprints taken digitally and a photo of him will be uploaded into the court records but not released to the public.
Police, including some on horseback and bicycles, were out in force braced for protests and the possibility of unrest, but the atmosphere was festive with a local radio station blasting Cuban salsa music.
AFP
Trump
US
Court
Case
