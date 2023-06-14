Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM

World News
2023-06-14 | 01:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken says discussed &#39;open channels of communication&#39; with Chinese FM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he discussed "open channels of communication" Tuesday in a phone call with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, ahead of his expected trip to Beijing next week.

"Spoke tonight with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone. Discussed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication as well as bilateral and global issues," Blinken said on Twitter.

"The Secretary discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship to avoid miscalculation and conflict, addressed a range of bilateral and global issues," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken also "made clear the US would continue to use diplomatic engagements to raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation," Miller said.

Blinken is expected to arrive in Beijing on June 18, the first trip by a top US diplomat to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo in October 2018, US officials have said on condition of anonymity.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali in November and agreed to try to prevent already high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing.

Blinken abruptly canceled a trip scheduled in early February after the United States said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the US mainland, drawing fury from US lawmakers and denials by Beijing.

But the two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check including with an extensive, closed-door meeting between Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last month.

Tensions have risen sharply between the world's two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

The two countries are also at odds over China's increasingly assertive posture in the region as well as trade and human rights issues.

Biden, however, has looked for limited areas for cooperation with China, such as climate change, in contrast with the more fully adversarial position adopted at the end of the administration of his predecessor Donald Trump.


AFP
 

World News

Blinken

Discuss

Open

Communication

Chinese

FM

China

LBCI Next
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07

Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

LBCI
World News
02:10

Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:17

South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future

LBCI
World News
02:10

Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin

LBCI
World News
01:59

Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range

LBCI
World News
01:48

Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:45

Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:07

EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules

LBCI
World News
02:17

South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:18

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:21

US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved

LBCI
World News
14:36

Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More