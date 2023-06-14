News
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
2023-06-14 | 01:48
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
At least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Wednesday, authorities said.
Russia fired four Kalibr missiles from a ship in the Black Sea, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the region's military administration, said on Telegram.
A strike on a retail chain's warehouse killed three employees and wounded seven others, he said.
"There may be people under the rubble," he added.
Six other people were wounded after a business center, shops and a residential complex in the city center were damaged "as a result of air combat and the blast wave", he said.
The attack came a day after missile strikes on the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky killed 11 people.
Odesa was a favorite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February last year.
Since the start of the invasion, Odesa has been bombed several times by Russian forces.
In January, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic center of Odesa as a World Heritage in Danger site.
AFP
World News
Killed
Russian
Missile
Strike
Odesa
Russia
Ukraine
War
