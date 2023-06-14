News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
World News
2023-06-14 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
Two soldiers were killed and a third wounded when a fellow recruit opened fire at a training range in central Japan on Wednesday, the military said.
"During a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training, one Self-Defense Forces candidate fired at three personnel," the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) said in a statement.
"The death of another person has been confirmed of the three who were shot at," the GSDF added later, after earlier announcing a first death and two injuries.
Earlier, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said a suspect had been detained, but gave no further details.
Local police told AFP the shooter was an 18-year-old SDF candidate who was detained on the spot by other soldiers.
He has been charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old soldier, a local police spokesman said, declining to be identified.
The suspect "fired a rifle at the victim with the intent to kill", the spokesman told AFP.
National broadcaster NHK reported the wounded were a man in his fifties and two other men in their twenties.
Aerial footage broadcast by the station showed military and civilians gathered around an emergency vehicle and police blocking nearby roads.
Some appeared to be investigators, wearing covers over their shoes and hair.
A local resident told NHK he saw several emergency vehicles rushing to the area at around 9:30 am local time (0030 GMT) but had not heard anything before that.
The training range is administered by the region's Camp Moriyama and is a covered facility of more than 65,000 square meters.
Violent crime in Japan is extremely rare and gun possession tightly controlled.
But several high-profile incidents have rattled the country over the last year.
In July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a man who allegedly targeted him over his links to the Unification Church.
The accused assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, was due to make his first appearance in court this week, but the session was cancelled after a package sent to the facility set off a metal detector.
It was later found to contain no explosives, but rather a petition signed by thousands calling for a lenient sentence for Yamagami.
He has garnered surprising sympathy from some quarters over the effect his mother's devotion to the Unification Church had on his family and childhood.
In April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after a man threw an explosive device towards him at a campaign event.
That incident came shortly before Japan hosted the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima and prompted renewed calls for stepped-up security.
Thousands of police were deployed to secure the gathering, which passed without a security incident.
Last month, police in the Nagano region west of Tokyo detained a man after an hours-long knife and shooting rampage, followed by an extended stand-off.
The man killed four people, including two police officers, before he was detained. He is reportedly the son of the speaker of the local city assembly.
AFP
World News
Killed
Shooting
Japan
Army
Training
Range
Next
Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:07
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Lebanon News
03:07
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
0
World News
01:48
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
01:48
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
0
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-12
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo
World News
2023-06-12
41 killed in attack on camp in east DR Congo
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
0
World News
02:10
Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin
World News
02:10
Explosions from fireworks kill three in China's Tianjin
0
World News
01:48
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
01:48
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
0
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
World News
01:45
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
0
Variety and Tech
02:07
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
Variety and Tech
02:07
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
0
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
World News
02:17
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
0
Lebanon News
01:25
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
Lebanon News
01:25
MP Halima Kaakour: We will only elect a president who shares our political vision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
2
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
3
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
4
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
5
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
Lebanon News
10:55
Mikati: We will not be able to pay public sector salaries if credit lines are not approved
6
World News
14:36
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
World News
14:36
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
7
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More