Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes

World News
2023-06-14 | 03:34
High views
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
2min
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes

Greece's coastguard said Wednesday that 80 migrants had been rescued after their boat capsized and sank in international waters off the southwestern Peloponnese coast.

Strong winds were complicating efforts, which also included a Greek navy frigate, an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats in the area.

"Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard," the coastguard said in a statement.

A spokeswoman later confirmed that "so far 80 migrants have been picked up in the water and will be transferred to the port of Kalamata".

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers "refused any help".

Greece along with Italy and Spain have long been the main destinations for the tens of thousands of people seeking to reach the Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

Also Wednesday, Greece's port police said a sailboat in distress carrying abound 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port.

Greece is also facing an increase of crossing attempts from Turkey on southern routes near the Cyclades islands and toward the Peloponnese peninsula, hoping to avoid patrols in the northern Aegean Sea.

Rescue operations are common, but last month the Greek government comes under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

Greece and other EU member states on the south and southeastern rim of the bloc say they are being unfairly tasked with managing arrivals of undocumented migrants.


AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
