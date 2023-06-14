News
Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds
World News
2023-06-14 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds
Two women and a man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an isolated house in the woods of Styria province, Austrian police said Wednesday.
The man was reported missing by his employer after he did not show up for work, triggering a search late Tuesday.
The police gained access to the locked house in the district of Murau, where they found three bodies with "obvious gunshot wounds" at around 18:00 pm (1600 GMT).
Police said it cannot be excluded that another person may have been involved in the deaths.
The identities and ages of the three dead have not been disclosed, but two of the dead were a couple who lived in the house, and the third victim was a woman.
Unconfirmed media reports said the victims were a teacher, his ex-girlfriend and a German holidaymaker.
AFP
World News
Austrian
Police
Find
Dead
Gunshot
Wounds
Death
Austria
