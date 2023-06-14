Austrian police find three dead with gunshot wounds

Two women and a man were found dead with gunshot wounds in an isolated house in the woods of Styria province, Austrian police said Wednesday.



The man was reported missing by his employer after he did not show up for work, triggering a search late Tuesday.



The police gained access to the locked house in the district of Murau, where they found three bodies with "obvious gunshot wounds" at around 18:00 pm (1600 GMT).



Police said it cannot be excluded that another person may have been involved in the deaths.



The identities and ages of the three dead have not been disclosed, but two of the dead were a couple who lived in the house, and the third victim was a woman.



Unconfirmed media reports said the victims were a teacher, his ex-girlfriend and a German holidaymaker.







AFP