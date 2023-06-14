Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France

2023-06-14 | 06:11
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France

A statement by the Royal Court stated that upon directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, left on Wednesday on a state visit to France. 

During the visit, HRH, the Crown Prince, will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and lead the KSA's delegation participating in the summit "For a New Global Financial Pact" held in Paris on June 22 and 23, 2023.  

HRH, the Crown Prince, will also participate in the Kingdom's reception for Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030, which is scheduled in Paris on June 19, 2023.
 

