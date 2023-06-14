News
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
2023-06-14 | 07:09
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
At least 59 migrants died after their boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece's coastguard said Wednesday, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher.
Some 100 people were rescued after the boat capsized in international waters in the Ionian Sea in an operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard said.
A migration ministry source told AFP that according to the coastguard there could have been "hundreds" of people on board the boat.
"We fear there will be a very large number of missing persons," the official said.
The International Organization for Migration acknowledged fears of a large number of missing people, noting in a tweet: "We fear more lives were lost. Initial reports suggest up to 400 people were onboard."
Along with navy vessels, the rescue operation included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area.
"Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard," the coastguard said.
Those rescued were being brought to Kalamata, though four in serious condition were transferred by helicopter to the port's hospital.
The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers "refused any help".
It later said that none on board were wearing life jackets, and did not immediately disclose their nationalities.
Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.
The migration ministry would begin looking for accommodation for those rescued once they are processed by the coastguard to determine gender and nationality, an official said.
Also Wednesday, a sailing boat in distress carrying about 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port, Greece's port police said.
Along with Italy and Spain, Greece has been one of the main landing points for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.
Greece is also facing an increase of crossing attempts from Turkey on southern routes near the Cyclades islands and toward the Peloponnese peninsula, hoping to avoid patrols in the northern Aegean Sea.
Rescue operations are common, but last month the Greek government came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.
Greece and other EU member states on the south and southeastern rim of the bloc say they are being unfairly tasked with managing arrivals of undocumented migrants.
AFP
Learn More