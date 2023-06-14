US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties

2023-06-14 | 08:01
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties

The United States confirmed Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rescheduled a rare visit to Beijing for this weekend, seeking to "responsibly manage" tense ties.

"Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

World News

United States

Secretary Of State

Antony Blinken

Beijing

China

