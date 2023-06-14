News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
2023-06-14 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was on Wednesday heading to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, with Paris seeking intensified support from the oil-rich kingdom for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.
Macron's office said the two would speak on Friday over lunch at the president's Elysee Palace, adding that they would discuss "especially the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the rest of the world".
The de-facto ruler, known widely as "MBS", is no stranger to France, owning the opulent Chateau Louis XIV near Versailles outside Paris, a modern building that seeks to replicate the look of French imperial palaces.
The prince's stay in France could last some days, with MBS also due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.
On Monday, he will also attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030.
- Shadow of Khashoggi murder -
The trip underlines already close French ties with the resource-rich Gulf nation.
Prince Mohammed had already discussed the Ukraine conflict face-to-face with Macron on his last official visit to Paris in July 2022.
The pair said then that they wanted to cooperate to "limit the effects" on other countries from Russia's invasion of its neighbour.
The 37-year-old prince, who is overseeing sweeping social and economic reforms, also faces criticism over rights in Saudi Arabia and Macron will again be under pressure for these issues to feature prominently in the talks.
In December 2021, Macron became one of the first Western leaders to meet Prince Mohammed in Saudi Arabia since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
The killing of Khashoggi was described by a UN probe as an "extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible".
US intelligence agencies determined that MBS had "approved" the operation that led to Khashoggi's death. Riyadh denies this, blaming rogue operatives.
MBS' 2022 visit to Paris was criticised by France's left-wing opposition and human rights defenders, who accused Macron of abandoning principles to butter up Riyadh as energy prices soared in Europe after the Ukraine invasion.
- 'Regional stability' -
Macron has a declared aim of convincing non-aligned countries to pressure Moscow to end its war on Ukraine.
He lent a French government jet to President Volodymyr Zelensky in May so the Ukrainian leader could join the G7 meeting in Japan as well as attend an Arab League summit.
Macron said afterwards that Zelensky received "very clear support from Saudi Arabia and several powers" in the Gulf region, calling the trip "a real turning point".
The Elysee said Macron and MBS would also discuss "questions of regional stability" -- likely including the crisis in Lebanon, where Saudi Arabia enjoys strong influence and France hopes to prod the country out of its political deadlock.
Beirut lawmakers' failure on Wednesday to elect a new president is an opportunity for Macron and MBS "to see where things stand and how to move forward," said Denis Bauchard, a Middle East expert at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).
"The question is whether reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran could help calm down Lebanon's politics," he added, suggesting Tehran could play a role through its influence on the Hezbollah movement.
Other factors that could be on the leaders' lunch menu include Iran's possible role in calming fighting in Yemen and the dangers of Tehran's nuclear programme, Bauchard said.
Saudi's diplomatic ties and deep pockets will also be in demand for the New Financing Pact summit, which the Elysee says aims to "bring together private and public financing where it is most needed by people and the planet" -- such as fighting climate change and poverty and protecting biodiversity.
AFP
World News
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
France
President Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
Next
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
World News
07:30
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
0
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-12
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World News
2023-06-12
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
0
World News
09:40
UK lost £2 mn to fuel fraud at Sierra Leone mission
World News
09:40
UK lost £2 mn to fuel fraud at Sierra Leone mission
0
World News
08:29
UK govt calls for restraint over Nottingham attacks
World News
08:29
UK govt calls for restraint over Nottingham attacks
0
World News
08:01
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties
World News
08:01
US confirms Blinken trip to Beijing to 'responsibly manage' ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:46
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
05:46
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
07:00
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Variety and Tech
07:00
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
0
World News
06:11
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France
World News
06:11
Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
13:18
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
4
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
5
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
7
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
8
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More