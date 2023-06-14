News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
2023-06-14 | 13:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
The US State Department has expressed deep concern over the actions of Lebanese parliament members who left the chamber, effectively obstructing the vote on the election of a president. This move has further exacerbated the political uncertainty and instability in the country.
The US State Department emphasized that Lebanon's leaders and elites must prioritize the interests of the Lebanese people above their own ambitions and personal interests. The United States firmly believes that it is crucial for Lebanon's political figures to prioritize the welfare of the nation and its citizens.
The US State Department highlighted the urgent need for Lebanese leaders to address and resolve the ongoing political paralysis within the country.
Lebanon News
World News
US
Election
Lebanon
Next
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:02
UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election
Lebanon News
07:02
UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:48
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
World News
13:48
Macron demands French AI 'champions'
0
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
0
World News
12:35
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
World News
12:35
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
0
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-28
Here are BDL’s reasons for raising Sayrafa dollar rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
4
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
5
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
7
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
8
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More