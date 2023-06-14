US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

2023-06-14
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

The US State Department has expressed deep concern over the actions of Lebanese parliament members who left the chamber, effectively obstructing the vote on the election of a president. This move has further exacerbated the political uncertainty and instability in the country.

The US State Department emphasized that Lebanon's leaders and elites must prioritize the interests of the Lebanese people above their own ambitions and personal interests. The United States firmly believes that it is crucial for Lebanon's political figures to prioritize the welfare of the nation and its citizens.

The US State Department highlighted the urgent need for Lebanese leaders to address and resolve the ongoing political paralysis within the country.

