News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Soap Box
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
World News
2023-06-15 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the country's anti-corruption chief as part of an investigation into allegations of abuse of office, the government said, and he was later questioned by domestic security services.
The suspension of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman AbdulRasheed Bawa was the second dismissal of a top official by Tinubu since he came to office two weeks ago promising economic reforms.
"Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation," the government statement said late Wednesday.
It said the suspension followed "weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him".
The Department of State Services (DSS) domestic security and intelligence agency later said it questioned Bawa.
"Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to come investigative activities concerning him," it said.
Bawa's suspension follows the ousting and arrest of Nigeria's central bank chief Godwin Emefiele, who was detained by the domestic security services last week as part of a probe into his role.
Tinubu's predecessor Muhammadu Buhari made anti-graft a major part of his campaigns for election in 2015 and re-election in 2019, but Nigeria remains one of the lowest ranked on Transparency International's widely watched corruption perception index.
The EFCC investigates money-laundering, graft and other financial crimes such as internet scams.
Tinubu, who came to power at the end of last month following a highly contested February presidential election, promised reforms to help Africa's largest economy and one of the continent's top oil producers.
The presidency statement did not give more details about the allegations against the EFCC chairman. Few official details have emerged also about charges against the central bank chief.
Emefiele had been seen by critics as the architect of Buhari's tight currency controls and complex foreign exchange system.
Since his May 29 inauguration, Tinubu already stoked controversy by calling for an end to long-standing government subsidies to keep petrol prices artificially low.
Fuel prices almost tripled across Nigeria after Tinubu announced that subsidies were "gone" on the day he took office. Most analysts say the subsidies needed to end to help the government save billions of dollars in expenses.
The struggling economy is one of a host of issues facing Nigeria's new leader, including a security crisis with the armed forces battling jihadists, heavily armed criminal gangs and separatist militants in different parts of the country.
AFP
World News
Nigeria
Corruption
Next
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as cyclone approaches
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:01
Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster
World News
06:01
Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster
0
World News
2023-06-12
Nigeria's president urges patience after fuel subsidy upheaval
World News
2023-06-12
Nigeria's president urges patience after fuel subsidy upheaval
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
From corruption to efficiency: Raed Khoury's plan to empower the private sector
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
From corruption to efficiency: Raed Khoury's plan to empower the private sector
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-28
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:44
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking
World News
02:44
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking
0
World News
02:21
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
World News
02:21
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
0
World News
01:56
Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as cyclone approaches
World News
01:56
Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as cyclone approaches
0
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
World News
2023-06-13
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
4
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
6
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
7
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
8
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More