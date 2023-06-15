Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking

World News
2023-06-15 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking

Greece on Thursday maintained a search for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank in the Ionian Sea, with the number of victims feared to reach into the hundreds. 

The coastguard said 78 bodies had been recovered so far, amending a toll of 79 deaths given Wednesday.

A spokeswoman told AFP that two patrol boats, a helicopter and six other ships in the area were searching the waters west of the Peloponnese peninsula, one of the deepest areas in the Mediterranean.

Greece has declared three days of mourning over the tragedy.

A Greek navy frigate bearing the bodies will dock at the western port of Kalamata later Thursday, the agency said.

So far 104 people have been rescued but there are fears that hundreds more are missing, based on testimony from the survivors and the fact that no women and children were among them.

"They are all men," the coastguard spokeswoman said.

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris on Wednesday said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people were on the boat.

"We do not know what was in the hold... but we know that several smugglers lock people up to maintain control," he told state broadcaster ERT.

A survivor told hospital doctors in Kalamata that he had seen a hundred children in the boat's hold, ERT said.

"The fishing boat was 25-30 metres long. Its deck was full of people, and we assume the interior was just as full," coastguard spokesman Nikolaos Alexiou told ERT.

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat on Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers had "refused any help".

It added that none on board were wearing life jackets.

Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

The boat's engine gave up shortly before 2300 GMT on Tuesday and the vessel capsized in the deepest waters of the Mediterranean, Siakantaris said, sinking in around 10 to 15 minutes.

The survivors are mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan, the coastguard said, and are temporarily housed in a port warehouse to be identified and interviewed by Greek authorities, who are looking for possible smugglers among them.

"It's really horrific," Erasmia Roumana, a member of the UNHCR refugee agency, told AFP at the port, adding that the survivors were "in a very bad psychological situation."

"Many are under shock, they are so overwhelmed."

"Many of them worry about the people they travelled with, families or friends. They want to call their families and tell them that they arrived," she said.

The worst migrant tragedy in Greece was in June 2016, when at least 320 people were listed as dead or missing in a sinking near Crete, according to AFP records going back to 1993.
 
 
 
 
 
AFP
 
 
 

World News

Greece. Migrants

With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:21

With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs

LBCI
World News
01:59

Nigeria's president suspends anti-corruption chief amid probe

LBCI
World News
01:56

Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as cyclone approaches

LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-06

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More