Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
World News
2023-06-15 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
Pope Francis is "deeply dismayed" by the shipwreck off Greece of a fishing boat overloaded with migrants, with the number of victims feared to reach into the hundreds.
"Deeply dismayed to learn of the shipwreck... his Holiness Pope Francis offers heartfelt prayers for the many migrants who have died, their loved ones and all those traumatized by this tragedy", the Vatican's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said in a telegram to the Apostolic Nuncio in Greece.
AFP
World News
Pope
Migrant
Shipwreck
Greece
