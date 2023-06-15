News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief
World News
2023-06-15 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday said the situation at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was "serious", but was being stabilized.
Grossi arrived at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to assess potential safety risks after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which caused huge floods and exacerbated fears for the facility's safety.
The dam formed a reservoir that provided the cooling water for the plant.
"On the one hand, we can see that the situation is serious, the consequences (of the dam's destruction) are there, and they are real," Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on a visit to the plant.
"At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilize the situation."
AFP saw Grossi arrive at the plant in a white jeep with the IAEA blue flag attached to it.
His car was followed by armored vehicles.
Grossi's third trip to the plant came as Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive, with fighting intensifying in the Zaporizhzhia region.
He said the visit to the plant, which was delayed by a day for unexplained reasons, was "compact" but "important."
He said he was able to see the plant's cooling pond.
"There is sufficient water," the Grossi said.
He said he was also able to visit "the thermal plant open switchboard which has been affected by military activity."
Grossi -- who has held talks with both Russia and Ukraine officials -- had previously proposed measures for the facility's safety but the initiative has so far stalled.
He said he wanted the world to be "aware of the danger" that there could be "a major accident."
"What I expect is the entire international community, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and everybody else supports us, to prevent that from happening."
AFP
World News
Situation
Serious
Ukraine
Plant
UN
Nuclear
Chief
Next
Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as cyclone approaches
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president
0
World News
2023-06-12
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
World News
2023-06-12
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:35
Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month
World News
10:35
Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month
0
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
0
World News
07:47
European markets mostly drop before ECB
World News
07:47
European markets mostly drop before ECB
0
World News
07:44
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
World News
07:44
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
0
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
8
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More