UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
World News
2023-06-15 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is racing toward a climate change disaster, and dismissed the global response as woefully inadequate.
He said current climate policies will lead to average temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century, nearly twice the UN goal of a 1.5-degree rise.
"That spells catastrophe. Yet the collective response remains pitiful," Guterres told a news conference.
AFP
