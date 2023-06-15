UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'

2023-06-15 | 13:20
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is racing toward a climate change disaster, and dismissed the global response as woefully inadequate.

He said current climate policies will lead to average temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by the end of the century, nearly twice the UN goal of a 1.5-degree rise.

"That spells catastrophe. Yet the collective response remains pitiful," Guterres told a news conference.



AFP
 

