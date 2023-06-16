News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
World News
2023-06-16 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hosts Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris, seeking to nudge the de-facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom into more full-throated support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
The visit of the 37-year-old, widely known as "MBS", comes less than a year after his last visit to the Elysee Palace and underlines the warm relationship between Paris and Riyadh that has irked rights activists in the wake of the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi.
Over their lunch at the Elysee Palace from 1115 GMT, Macron is also expected to seek support from MBS to find a solution in the search for a new president in Lebanon, a stalemate that is causing increasing exasperation for France.
His stay in France appears set to be a long one, with the crown prince due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.
On Monday, he will also attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030, a bid for which Saudi wants strong French support.
The prince can reside comfortably in France, given he owns the opulent Chateau Louis XIV near Versailles outside Paris, a modern building that seeks to replicate the look of French imperial palaces.
A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, said Paris wanted MBS to understand the scale of the Ukraine conflict and "help us speed up the final outcome of the war, which means a victory for Ukraine on the ground".
"We are going to tell him how important the Ukraine issue is and how Saudi Arabia can exert influence, including on Russia," added the official.
- Cautious on Ukraine -
Saudi Arabia has maintained a cautious stance throughout the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, stopping short of condemning the assault while emphasising the importance of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
MBS hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky last month in Jeddah during an Arab League summit, the Ukrainian leader's first visit to the Middle East since the invasion began, and won his praise for supporting Ukraine's "territorial integrity".
But Saudi also retains close ties to Russia, particularly through Moscow's involvement in the expanded OPEC+ format of the oil cartel that includes 10 non-OPEC members.
Macron is also likely to encourage MBS to use Saudi Arabia's influence among the Sunni community in Lebanon to break the deadlock that has seen the country repeatedly fail to choose a new president.
The French leader last month named his former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as his personal envoy for Lebanon in a new bid to end the political crisis. The veteran politician is due to visit soon.
Saudi Arabia and its regional rival Iran are also in the throes of an unexpected rapprochement -- brokered by Beijing -- that has caused huge interest among Western governments still seeking to revive a 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear programme.
"In Saudi Arabia's normalisation with Iran, there is potential for easing tensions in the region," said the French official, expressing hope it could also smooth the path to an election of a Lebanese president.
- Shadow of Khashoggi killing -
But despite championing rapid economic and political reform, a shadow remains cast over the prince by the case of Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
The killing of Khashoggi was described by a UN probe as an "extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible".
US intelligence agencies determined that MBS had "approved" the operation that led to Khashoggi's death. Riyadh denies this, blaming rogue operatives.
"I find it regrettable to shake the hand, acting as if nothing had happened, of a leader whose responsibility in the barbaric assassination of a journalist has been demonstrated," said Ahmed Benchemsi, MENA communications director at Human Rights Watch.
AFP
World News
France
President Emmanuel Macron
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
Paris
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
Next
Xi Jinping meets with 'old friend' Bill Gates in Beijing
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
2023-06-14
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
World News
2023-06-14
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
0
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:44
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
World News
06:44
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
0
World News
06:40
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
World News
06:40
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
0
World News
06:37
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front
World News
06:37
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front
0
World News
06:05
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade
World News
06:05
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-14
Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon
Lebanon News
2023-01-14
Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
2
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
6
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
Lebanon News
12:41
The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return
7
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
8
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More