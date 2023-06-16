US chip giant Micron to invest $600 mn in China plant

World News
2023-06-16 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US chip giant Micron to invest $600 mn in China plant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US chip giant Micron to invest $600 mn in China plant

US chipmaker Micron said Friday it would invest more than $600 million in its packing and testing factory in northwest China, less than a month after Beijing banned its chips from critical infrastructure projects.

In a WeChat statement, the firm said it would invest more than 4.3 billion yuan ($605 million) over the next few years in its plant in the city of Xi'an to acquire equipment and add a new factory at the facility.

China's cyber security watchdog last month said Micron had failed a national security review, telling operators of "critical information infrastructure" to stop buying its products.

It was the latest escalation in a bitter chip war between the United States and China, which has seen Washington move to block Beijing's access to cutting-edge semiconductors.

"This investment project underscores Micron's unwavering commitment to our China business and our China team members," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement.

Micron said it would buy the chip-packaging equipment from the Xi'an-based Licheng Semiconductor, which had already been operating some equipment in the US company's facility under a previous agreement.

"The investment is in line with Micron's global packaging and testing concept and would give the company the flexibility to manufacture a wide portfolio of products in Xi'an," the firm said in its WeChat statement.

AFP
 

World News

US

Chip

Micron

Investment

China

Plant

Chinese

LBCI Next
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
Czech leader waters down remark on keeping tabs on Russians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:07

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

LBCI
World News
10:42

Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:44

Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties

LBCI
World News
06:40

Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan

LBCI
World News
06:37

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

LBCI
World News
06:05

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-14

Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22

Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More