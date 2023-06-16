Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

World News
2023-06-16 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

Moscow on Friday reported intense fighting near southeast Ukraine settlements that had until recently been under its control, which appeared to indicate advances by Kyiv's forces.  

Russian officials -- including President Vladimir Putin -- have repeated that Ukraine's long-expected counteroffensive was failing despite Kyiv claiming some gains. 

But the Russian army said the most active fighting took place around the settlements of Rivnopil and Urozhaine, which are near a cluster of villages that Ukraine claimed to recapture over the past week.

Russia said "five attacks from units of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled" around Rivnopil and Urozhaine.

Fighting in this area would mean Russian defence lines have fallen back a few kilometres in an areas at the border between the partially-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia and the eastern Donetsk region. 

On Thursday the Ukrainian army said it continued to advance despite "powerful resistance" from Russian troops. 

The area where the heavy fighting is taking place is still more than a dozen kilometres north of Russia's heavily fortified defence lines. 

Major Ukrainian military successes in the southern Zaporizhzhia region could potentially enable Ukraine's forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine. This would be a major reversal for Moscow.

Analysts say Ukraine is yet to launch the bulk of its forces on the battlefield and is likely still probing Russian defences.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Moscow

Ukraine

Kyiv

Forces

LBCI Next
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:44

Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties

LBCI
World News
06:40

Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan

LBCI
World News
06:05

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade

LBCI
World News
05:50

EU calls Serbia, Kosovo meeting for next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-14

Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22

Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More