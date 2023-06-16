Denmark is putting the final touches on plans to start training Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots on its soil by the end of summer, the government said Friday.



"We are looking at the details", a Danish defense ministry spokesman told AFP.



Denmark's acting defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in Brussels on Thursday that he hoped to present a concrete plan, before the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, on the start of the training starting "by the end of the summer vacation."



The training is expected to take place at the Skrydstryp base in western Denmark, where the F-16s are based, and last for about a year.



A coalition of Kyiv's European backers led by the Netherlands and Denmark has said it will help teach Ukrainian pilots.







AFP