Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration

2023-06-16 | 11:20
Finland&#39;s new government announces &#39;paradigm shift&#39; on immigration
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration

Finland's new right-wing government, which includes the far-right Finns Party, said Friday it planned to crack down on immigration with the far-right heading the interior ministry.

"I am delighted that together with our negotiating partners we have agreed on an immigration package that can rightly be called a paradigm shift in immigration policy," Finns Party leader Riikka Purra told reporters alongside her government partners.



