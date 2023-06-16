News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hungarian teachers rally against 'revenge' education law
World News
2023-06-16 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hungarian teachers rally against 'revenge' education law
Several thousand Hungarian teachers and students rallied Friday in Budapest against a draft education reform bill they say punishes teachers for protesting for better pay and working conditions.
Dubbed a 'revenge law' by critics, the legislation which regulates pay grades and working hours in schools has fueled unrest among teachers protesting over broader education reforms since last year.
Teachers supported by student groups have been staging regular unauthorized strike action and holding rallies outside the Interior Ministry which oversees education.
"Yesterday was my last day in my little group, I resigned," said Laura Vag, a kindergarten teacher, as lawmakers debated the bill inside parliament.
Several teachers have been fired by local education authorities for work stoppages.
The main teachers union the PDSZ says the latest new rules pile pressure on over-worked and underpaid staff by revoking their status as public employees, increasing workload, and tightening performance evaluation.
"It's hopeless, there are fewer and fewer of us, the government is chasing teachers from the profession," 41-year-old Vag told AFP as protesters held up placards reading "Free country, free education!" and "Who is listening to us?"
With the new law "we will work more for even less money and fewer rights," said Valentina Kiss, 29, a school IT worker.
Hungary is in the grip of a chronic teacher shortage, with few young people joining the profession and around half of teachers aged over 50.
Hungarian teachers are also the lowest paid of any EU member in the OECD, at just 60 of other Hungarian university graduates, according to EU figures.
The government acknowledges pay is too low. But it has tied a planned series of raises -- to 80 percent of the average graduate salary by 2025 -- to long-awaited EU funding held up over concerns over Hungary's corruption and slipping democratic standards.
According to the government the new law will ensure that teachers who work more and at higher performance levels are paid more, on condition that the EU funds arrive.
AFP
World News
Hungarian
Teachers
Rally
Revenge
Education
Law
System
Next
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:51
Hungarian govt, media train sights on Soros son
Variety and Tech
10:51
Hungarian govt, media train sights on Soros son
0
World News
09:56
US stocks steady after prior session rally
World News
09:56
US stocks steady after prior session rally
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-06-15
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
World News
2023-06-15
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:28
UN rights chief urges action against hate speech
World News
14:28
UN rights chief urges action against hate speech
0
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
0
World News
13:55
Forest fire risks mount in drought-hit Nordic nations
World News
13:55
Forest fire risks mount in drought-hit Nordic nations
0
World News
13:49
Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission
World News
13:49
Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
0
World News
06:40
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
World News
06:40
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
6
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More