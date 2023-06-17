News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
African leaders prepare to meet Putin after Zelensky rules out talks
World News
2023-06-17 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
4
min
African leaders prepare to meet Putin after Zelensky rules out talks
A high-level African delegation was preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, a day after its calls for talks between Moscow and Kyiv were rebuffed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The diplomatic team had gone to Kyiv on Friday to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia's invasion -- in particular rising grain prices -- with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting "there should be peace through negotiations".
But Zelensky ruled out that possibility during a joint press conference with the delegates, telling reporters: "I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering".
Shortly after the African leaders' arrival, air raid sirens sounded across the country as Russian missiles were detected, forcing the delegates to take shelter in the capital.
Zelensky said the strike on Kyiv during the delegation's visit showed that Putin either did not control his army, or was "irrational".
Ramaphosa, however, took the barrage as evidence that both sides needed to stop fighting.
"It is precisely that type of event that we saw today... that makes us call for de-escalation," Ramaphosa said, quoting Nelson Mandela several times on the need for peace.
In a statement, Zelensky said he had called on the leaders to set out their views on how to stop the "crimes committed by Russia", and how to work towards food security.
"But first of all, we must restore the full force of the UN Charter and stop this brutal Russian aggression and free our land," he added.
The African delegation had gone first to Bucha, a town outside the capital that has become synonymous with alleged war crimes carried out by Moscow.
The group includes four presidents: Ramaphosa, Senegal's Macky Sall, Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros' Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union.
The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.
The meeting came as Ukraine announced gains in a new counteroffensive, but Putin claimed on Friday that Kyiv's forces "stand no chance" in the sectors where fighting has intensified.
Following Friday's attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 12 missiles, including six hypersonic ones.
There was no reported damage inside the city, but seven people including two children were wounded, the regional police said.
"With what happened today, it's very obvious also to the African leaders how sincere Putin is about stopping the conflict," said Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Ukrainian officials were also quick to call attention to the strike.
"Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
The African leaders were set to meet Putin in the northwestern Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Saturday.
"In our view it is important to listen very carefully to what both countries have to say, and tomorrow we are now going to listen to President Putin," Ramaphosa said.
Speaking at an annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg on Friday, Putin displayed little appetite for peace talks, announcing the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus while also calling Zelensky a "disgrace to the Jewish people".
Russia first announced plans to station tactical nuclear arms in its ally and neighbor in March, with Putin saying Friday that the "first nuclear warheads were delivered to the territory of Belarus".
He said the weapons were meant as a deterrent to "those who are thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia".
Putin also told forum attendees he had "a lot of Jewish friends" who had told him "that Zelensky is not Jewish, that he is a disgrace to the Jewish people".
Despite Zelensky's Jewish heritage, Moscow has justified its war with claims it needs to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Analysts, meanwhile, said the delegation's mediating effort could hope to win some concessions from the Kremlin ahead of a Russia-Africa summit next month.
The African continent has been badly hit by rising grain and fertilizer prices as well as the wider impact on global trade since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
"This conflict is also affecting African countries negatively, touching on the livelihoods of 1.2 or 1.3 billion people on the African continent," Ramaphosa said.
African nations have been divided over their response to the war, with some siding with Ukraine and others remaining neutral or gravitating towards Moscow.
South Africa, for one, has drawn scrutiny for refusing to condemn the offensive launched by Moscow.
AFP
World News
African
Leaders
Prepare
Meet
Putin
Zelensky
Rule
Talks
Peace
Africa
Russia
Ukraine
Next
Ukraine's long battle for Bakhmut takes toll on German gun
Minusma: Mali's controversial peacekeeping mission
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
0
World News
09:59
NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission
World News
09:59
NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission
0
World News
2023-06-16
Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine
World News
2023-06-16
Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine
0
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
World News
12:50
In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:36
Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'
World News
07:36
Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy 'pray day and night'
0
World News
06:53
Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur
World News
06:53
Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur
0
World News
05:54
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
World News
05:54
Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit
0
World News
05:18
Russia says repelled drones targeting oil refinery
World News
05:18
Russia says repelled drones targeting oil refinery
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
6
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
7
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More