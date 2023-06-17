Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine

2023-06-17 | 04:33
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine
Russian defense minister says more tanks needed in Ukraine

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday called for more tanks to be manufactured "to meet the needs of Russian forces" in Ukraine after Kyiv launched a counteroffensive with Western arms.

Shoigu, who visited a military factory in western Siberia, stressed the need "to maintain the increased production of tanks" and better security features in armored vehicles, the defense ministry said.

Shoigu said this was necessary "to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation" launched by Moscow in Ukraine in February last year, it added.

Russia claims the Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed but Kyiv says it has retaken several localities and about 100 square kilometers of territory, mainly on the southern front.




AFP
 

