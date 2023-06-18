News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
World News
2023-06-18 | 01:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
The intensity of the drone and missile war in Ukraine has laid bare gaps in European states' air defences that experts say will be difficult, time-consuming and costly to plug.
Anti-air systems will likely have a starring role at the Paris Air Show starting on Monday, predicts Richard Aboulafia, managing director of AeroDynamic Advisory.
"You're going to see a lot of talk about production capacity for missiles. The market for missiles is easily the fastest growing segment of the industry and yet the manufacturers simply can't keep up," Aboulafia told AFP.
Western countries had enjoyed total mastery of the skies since the end of the Cold War and largely dropped the powerful defences once designed to protect NATO forces from Soviet aircraft.
France got rid of eight of its nine anti-aircraft artillery regiments, MPs flagged up in a recent report.
But NATO countries have been turning to air defence again in recent years as more states have acquired cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and drones, said Mark Cancian, a retired US marine colonel who is a senior adviser at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
"They started it, but basically didn't get too far," Cancian told AFP.
"In another five years, I think there'll be a lot more out there, but that doesn't help Ukraine right now," he added.
With anti-air systems and the missiles they fire lacking, the West is struggling to respond to Ukraine's pleas for supply -- whether for short- or long-range defences.
Berlin plans to spend five billion euros on anti-air from a 100-billion-euro ($110 billion) fund for rebuilding its armed forces in the coming years, with the same amount budgeted in Paris for the period to 2030.
On the industry side, European missile maker MBDA has in recent months signed contracts worth two billion euros with France and Italy to supply 700 Aster missiles, used especially in the SAMP/T system.
And Poland will spend 2.2 billion euros on 44 launchers and hundreds of CAMM missiles.
- 'Euro Sky Shield' -
Led by Germany, 17 European nations last year banded together on air defence with the "Euro Sky Shield" project -- although France, Italy and Poland have all stayed out.
The scheme would involve joint procurement for short-, medium- and long-range systems, including the German-made Iris-T, the American Patriot and the US-Israeli Arrow-3.
"It makes enormous sense" to harmonise across allied countries, Aboulafia said.
Nevertheless, "whenever NATO tries to standardise, obviously big decisions have to be made in terms of who takes lead on production and design", he added.
"We've seen this movie before and the big problem is always France," which is reluctant to cede industrial leadership, Aboulafia said.
"Germany's proposal does not take European security interests sufficiently into account, has failed to convince partners, and leaves many questions unanswered on the strategic, military, industrial, and economic levels," Berlin-based think-tank SWP wrote in a recent report.
By choosing US and Israeli technology rather than European, the German-led plan is also "at odds with the goal of strengthening Europe's industrial and technological defence base", SWP added.
The recent French MPs' report directly criticised the Sky Shield, lamenting "the total lack of European solutions... versus promotion of American and Israeli products".
Yet another Israeli offering, a new hypersonic missile interceptor from Rafael Defense Systems, could tempt European governments when displayed in Paris next week, after Russia fired its much-hyped Kinzhal nuclear-capable weapons into Ukraine.
Alongside the Paris Air Show, the French government has invited ministers to a conference on air defence to try and smooth over differences.
"The Germans have proposed an industrial agreement, we offer a strategic initiative: having the capacity for European air defence that is sovereign, with European equipment," a French diplomatic source said.
AFP
World News
Europe
Drone
Missile
War
Ukraine
Air Defense
Next
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
World News
2023-06-14
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
0
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
0
Middle East News
01:33
Iran, Saudi Arabia move further toward reconciliation
Middle East News
01:33
Iran, Saudi Arabia move further toward reconciliation
0
World News
23:59
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
World News
23:59
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:33
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
World News
03:33
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
0
World News
02:23
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
World News
02:23
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
0
World News
01:20
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
World News
01:20
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
0
World News
00:09
Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
World News
00:09
Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
2
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
3
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
4
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
6
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
7
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More