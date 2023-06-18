News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
World News
2023-06-18 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
Mexican authorities found 129 migrants packed into the back of a cargo truck, the National Institute of Migration said on Saturday.
The "migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and India" were discovered on Friday night in the eastern state of Veracruz, it said in a statement.
Mexico is in the middle of a heat wave that has killed at least eight people.
The truck full of migrants was found in the town of Sayula de Aleman, where temperatures are forecast to hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, according to the National Meteorological Service.
The migration institute said 51 migrants from Guatemala were returned to that country.
Another 19 unaccompanied minors from Guatemala and Honduras were transferred to a special shelter and the rest were transferred to a migration station.
Thousands of migrants, many fleeing poverty and violence in their own countries, cross Mexico daily hoping to reach the United States.
Along the way they often fall victim to organized crime gangs or human traffickers.
More than 2,100 migrants were abducted in Mexico last year, according to the National Institute of Migration.
AFP
World News
Mexico
Migrants
Cargo Truck
Migration
Next
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave
World News
2023-06-17
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave
0
World News
2023-06-16
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
World News
2023-06-16
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
0
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
0
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
2023-06-14
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:33
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
World News
03:33
Indonesia orders 13 long-range military radars from Thales
0
World News
01:28
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
World News
01:28
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
0
World News
01:20
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
World News
01:20
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
0
World News
00:09
Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
World News
00:09
Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
2
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
3
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
4
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
Lebanon News
08:55
ISF circulates photo of a missing person
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Lebanon News
10:06
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
6
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
08:39
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
7
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
News Bulletin Reports
09:09
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More