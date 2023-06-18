News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO says peacekeepers 'unwavering' as Kosovo tensions flare
World News
2023-06-18 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO says peacekeepers 'unwavering' as Kosovo tensions flare
NATO on Sunday underlined the "unwavering" commitment of its KFOR peacekeeping force to its duties in Kosovo as tensions flare with pressure building on Serbia over the detention of three Kosovo police officers.
"The commitment of NATO KFOR to the implementation of its mandate is unwavering, as demonstrated by the recent additional deployment of 500 troops," alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
"We once again remind all parties of their obligations to KFOR... including respect for the Administrative Boundary Line, procedures for the Kosovo Police and the 2013 Agreement on the deployment of the Kosovo Security Forces to the north," she tweeted.
NATO's KFOR has swelled to more than 4,000 troops after a battalion of 500 reinforcements from Turkey was sent to Kosovo two weeks ago, following clashes with ethnic Serb protesters in late May that wounded 30 of the peacekeepers.
An extra NATO battalion is on alert to deploy to Kosovo if required.
Serbia is holding three Kosovo police officers who were detained on Wednesday.
Kosovo's government has called it a kidnapping and, as a "security measure", banned all Serbian trucks from entering its territory.
The United States has strongly called for Serbia to release the police officers. Washington and Brussels are both urging a de-escalation of tensions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's premier Albin Kurti to meet in Brussels in the next few days to agree on ways to ease the situation.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Its ethnic Albanian majority rose up in 1999, sparking a NATO military intervention against Serbia's forces.
But Belgrade and its allies Beijing and Moscow refuse to recognise its independence, effectively preventing Kosovo from having a seat at the United Nations.
Serbs in Kosovo remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.
On Friday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protested in the flashpoint northern town of Mitrovica against the arrest of an alleged Serb paramilitary leader.
Also on Friday, KFOR issued a statement saying it was "unclear" where exactly the Kosovo police officers were arrested -- whether it was on the territory of Kosovo or Serbia.
It urged both parties "to refrain from provocative rhetoric and to avoid any unilateral act that could escalate the tension in the area".
AFP
World News
NATO
KFOR
Peacekeeping
Kosovo
Tensions
Serbia
Next
On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
EU calls Serbia, Kosovo meeting for next week
World News
2023-06-16
EU calls Serbia, Kosovo meeting for next week
0
World News
2023-06-17
Minusma: Mali's controversial peacekeeping mission
World News
2023-06-17
Minusma: Mali's controversial peacekeeping mission
0
World News
2023-06-16
NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission
World News
2023-06-16
NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission
0
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
0
World News
06:16
On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
World News
06:16
On Father's Day, Zelensky praises 'brave' soldiers fighting
0
World News
06:08
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
World News
06:08
Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy
0
World News
05:05
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
World News
05:05
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
2
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
5
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
6
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
World News
11:03
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
8
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More