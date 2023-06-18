Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

During a historic two-day visit, the first by a US Secretary of State in five years and the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since Joe Biden took office, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing amid a noticeable cooling in bilateral relations.

This visit had been previously postponed in February following an incident involving the flight of a Chinese spy balloon in US airspace.

So, what are the declared objectives of the visit between the world's two largest economies?

In a press conference before his departure to Beijing, Blinken stated that the trip has four main objectives: 

- Establishing mechanisms for crisis management
- Promoting US interests and those of its allies
- Directly addressing relevant concerns
- Exploring potential areas of cooperation

However, multiple points of contention exist between the two powers engaged in fierce competition, ranging from the Taiwan crisis to Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea and the battle over semiconductor chips.

Undoubtedly, Taiwan represents the most delicate issue between both powers, and time is running out as next year marks the election deadline in both the United States and Taiwan. Furthermore, China considers Taiwan one of its provinces and aspires to forcibly reunify it if necessary.

Will the intense competition between Washington and Beijing transform into diplomacy and open direct lines of communication as Blinken hopes, or will the relationship remain governed by the tension that may take on other economic and political dimensions, especially in light of China's expansion in various arenas, including Africa and the Middle East?
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

World News

US

China

Visit

Blinken

Relations

LBCI Next
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:02

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs

LBCI
World News
00:09

Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-16

Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-29

Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Kassem Hashem voices concerns over poll manipulation and emphasizes dialogue in Lebanon: LBCI Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More