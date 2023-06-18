News
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
2023-06-18 | 12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
China's foreign minister said Sunday that Taiwan posed "the most prominent risk" in relations with the United States, state media reported, as top diplomats from the two countries met in Beijing.
"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most prominent risk," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
Risk
China
US
Relations
Beijing
