Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

2023-06-18 | 12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

China's foreign minister said Sunday that Taiwan posed "the most prominent risk" in relations with the United States, state media reported, as top diplomats from the two countries met in Beijing.

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most prominent risk," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

