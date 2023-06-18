Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case

World News
2023-06-18 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case

Fresh off Donald Trump's 37-count indictment, several top Republicans, including presidential contenders Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, criticized the former US president's handling of classified information on Sunday.

The comments, including harsh criticism from former Trump defense secretary Mark Esper, came on the first round of major weekend political talk shows since Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday to mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets.

These were included in reams of documents Trump took with him upon leaving the White House and scheming to prevent investigators from recovering them.

The remarks Sunday stand in sharp contrast to those of many Republicans in congress who have either defended Trump or declined to criticize him.

"I can't defend what is alleged," Pence, Trump's former vice president, told NBC's Meet the Press, alluding to his ex-boss's behavior in the documents affair.

Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, went further, calling the allegations "serious and disqualifying."

"I think that he should drop out" of the 2024 race, Hutchinson told ABC's This Week.

Trump, who has claimed the Department of Justice is being weaponized against him, is accused of endangering national security by illegally keeping top secret military plans and nuclear weapons information at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The case is one of multiple legal challenges casting a shadow over his run for another term in the White House in 2024.

"If the allegations are true, that it contained information about our nation's security... it could be quite harmful to the nation," Esper told CNN's State of the Union.

"No one is above the law," said Esper, who called the revelations "disturbing."

But some Republican presidential contenders are finding themselves in the tricky position of trying to stake out what makes them different from Trump, the current front-runner for the party's nomination, without alienating the former president's loyal and powerful base.

"The former president deserves his day in court," Pence added. "I want to reserve judgment about this until he's had an opportunity to take his case into the courtroom."

"I don't know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty."

AFP
 

World News

Republican

Candidates

Trump

US

Documents

Case

LBCI Next
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
Blinken on rare Beijing visit in bid to lower temperature
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Trump's own words used to build case against him

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:18

72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect

LBCI
World News
13:47

Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment

LBCI
World News
12:02

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-29

Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Kassem Hashem voices concerns over poll manipulation and emphasizes dialogue in Lebanon: LBCI Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Antoine Habshi to LBCI: Urges deputies to choose amidst two serious candidates, asserts opportunity to elect a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More