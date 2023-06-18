News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
World News
2023-06-18 | 14:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
A 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals took effect on Sunday to allow for the delivery of desperately needed aid to the country, on the eve of a humanitarian conference.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling paramilitary forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle.
Multiple truces have been agreed and broken in the war that has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 and driven over two million from their homes, including at least 528,000 who fled abroad.
The latest ceasefire came into force at 6:00 am (0400 GMT), with the mediators saying the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of aid.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a ceasefire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours," the Saudi foreign ministry said.
Witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was "calm".
"We want a full ceasefire," Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.
"A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy)."
The United Nations will on Monday host an international donors' conference for Sudan in Geneva.
AFP
World News
Truce
Sudan
Generals
Next
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
0
World News
2023-06-10
Latest Sudan truce begins amid civilian scepticism
World News
2023-06-10
Latest Sudan truce begins amid civilian scepticism
0
World News
2023-06-17
Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur
World News
2023-06-17
Medics say overwhelmed by wounded from Sudan's Darfur
0
World News
2023-06-16
One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF
World News
2023-06-16
One million children displaced in Sudan war: UNICEF
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:47
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
World News
13:47
Cyclone leaves 13 dead in Brazil
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
0
World News
12:15
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case
World News
12:15
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case
0
World News
12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
World News
2023-06-12
Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs to nine
World News
2023-06-12
Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs to nine
0
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
2
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
5
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
6
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
7
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
8
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More