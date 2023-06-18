A 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals took effect on Sunday to allow for the delivery of desperately needed aid to the country, on the eve of a humanitarian conference.



The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling paramilitary forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle.



Multiple truces have been agreed and broken in the war that has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 and driven over two million from their homes, including at least 528,000 who fled abroad.



The latest ceasefire came into force at 6:00 am (0400 GMT), with the mediators saying the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of aid.



"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a ceasefire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours," the Saudi foreign ministry said.



Witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was "calm".



"We want a full ceasefire," Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.



"A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy)."



The United Nations will on Monday host an international donors' conference for Sudan in Geneva.





