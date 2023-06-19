News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia set for landmark Indigenous rights referendum
World News
2023-06-19 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Australia set for landmark Indigenous rights referendum
Australia's parliament on Monday paved the way for a historic referendum on Aboriginal rights, with voters set to decide if the Indigenous population gets a dedicated "voice" in national policymaking.
The Senate passed referendum legislation 52-19, allowing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to set a date for a vote, which is now expected by year's end.
The referendum will be a pivotal moment in national politics -- helping define what it means to be Australian and redefining the often-troubled relationship between Indigenous minorities and the white majority.
If passed, Indigenous Australians -- whose ancestors have lived on the continent for at least 60,000 years -- would be recognised in the constitution for the first time.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders would also gain a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted by the government on laws that impact their communities.
"This is about who we are as a nation," said Albanese, welcoming the passage in parliament and wasting no time in making the case for a "Yes" vote.
"Today, our Parliament has said 'yes' to holding a referendum," the centre-left leader said.
"Now, the Australian people will have a chance to say 'yes' to reconciliation and 'yes' to constitutional recognition of First Nations people."
The "Yes" campaign hopes the creation of a consultative body would empower Indigenous populations that are plagued by poorer health, lower levels of education, and higher rates of imprisonment.
Current polls show a majority backing for the so-called "Voice to Parliament", but with support slipping as the debate becomes increasingly acrimonious.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton -- whose conservative coalition is split on his referendum stance -- has claimed a "Yes" vote would split the country along racial lines.
"It will have an Orwellian effect where all Australians are equal, but some Australians are more equal than others," he said earlier this year.
That sentiment was denounced Monday as "racist dog-whistling" by Green party leader Adam Bandt.
But the Voice to Parliament is not universally popular among Aboriginal Australians, with some questioning whether it is a bureaucratic fix that will have little real impact.
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe, a prominent Indigenous activist, said it was a "powerless advisory body".
"That's what this is about -- it's appeasing the white guilt in this country," she said before the bill was passed on Monday.
Indigenous rights advocate Pat Anderson urged "maturity" in the debate.
"The Australian people will decide what sort of a country we are, what do we stand for," she said. "What are our values? Who are we? That is what we will vote on soon."
AFP
World News
Australia
Set
Landmark
Indigenous
Rights
Referendum
Next
Chinese premier in Germany as Western mistrust mounts
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:17
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy
Variety and Tech
08:17
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy
0
Variety and Tech
06:26
New Zealand brings stolen, traded Indigenous remains home
Variety and Tech
06:26
New Zealand brings stolen, traded Indigenous remains home
0
World News
06:01
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
World News
06:01
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
0
World News
04:53
UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'
World News
04:53
UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
0
World News
08:12
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks
World News
08:12
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks
0
World News
07:32
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
World News
07:32
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
0
World News
07:26
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
World News
07:26
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
0
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
4
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
6
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More