News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
World News
2023-06-19 | 03:36
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
An international donors' conference for Sudan was set to kick off in Geneva on Monday, one day into a 72-hour ceasefire between the country's warring generals aimed at allowing for the delivery of desperately needed aid.
The army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling paramilitary forces commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a bitter power struggle.
Multiple truces have been agreed and broken in the war, which has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and driven another two million from their homes, including at least 528,000 who fled abroad.
The latest ceasefire came into force at 6 am (0400 GMT) on Sunday, with mediators saying the two sides had agreed to refrain from attacks and allow freedom of movement and the delivery of aid.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a ceasefire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours," the Saudi foreign ministry said.
Witnesses in Khartoum said the situation was "calm".
"We want a full ceasefire," Sami Omar, who lives in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, told AFP.
"A truce is not sufficient for us to return to our lives. They may stop fighting, but the RSF will not leave the homes (they occupy)."
The United Nations in Geneva, meanwhile, was preparing to convene an international pledging conference for Sudan in conjunction with several state partners, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those scheduled to address the Monday afternoon meeting.
Donors were expected to "announce financial commitments to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis and reiterate the need for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law", the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.
"To date, this year's revised Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan has received less than 16 per cent of the US$2.57 billion required, while the Regional Refugee Response Plan for $470 million is just 17 per cent funded."
- Intensifying air strikes -
Clashes in Sudan had intensified before both sides pledged to respect the truce on Saturday.
The RSF said it would abide by it, while the army said that despite its "commitment to the ceasefire, we will respond decisively to any violations the rebels commit".
Saudi Arabia had threatened on Saturday to postpone negotiations on its soil "should the parties fail to respect the 72-hour ceasefire".
The warring generals have also sent envoys to regional capitals.
In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday hosted former rebel leader Malik Agar, who replaced Daglo as Burhan's deputy.
Warplanes on Saturday struck residential districts of Khartoum, killing "17 civilians, including five children", according to a citizens' support committee. AFP was unable to independently confirm the figures.
The RSF accused the army of targeting residential areas and claimed to have shot down a fighter jet.
A video the paramilitary forces posted online showed destroyed homes and blankets covering what appeared to be dead bodies.
Multiple diplomatic missions in the capital have come under attack or been looted, most of them having ceased operations since the fighting began.
Tunisia on Sunday protested looting by "armed groups" at the ambassador's residence in Khartoum.
Since battles began, the death toll across Sudan has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project says.
A record 25 million people -- more than half the population -- now depend on humanitarian aid, the UN says.
- 'Ominous reminder' -
Intense fighting has rocked the western region of Darfur, with the United States saying as many as 1,100 people have been killed in the West Darfur state capital of El Geneina alone.
The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity issued an urgent call for more beds and staff across the border in Chad, where it said more than 600 patients -- most with gunshot wounds -- had arrived.
Chadian leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the border town of Adre to assess the scale of "the influx of refugees and ensure that the borders with Sudan are effectively closed", his office said.
The International Organization for Migration says at least 149,000 people have fled from Darfur into Chad, among the roughly 2.2 million uprooted by the fighting.
The United States attributed this week's atrocities in Darfur "primarily" to the RSF and said alleged rights violations were an "ominous reminder" of the region's previous genocide.
A years-long war in Darfur began in 2003 with a rebel uprising that prompted then-strongman Omar al-Bashir to unleash the Janjaweed militia, whose actions led to international charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The RSF have their origins in the Janjaweed.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Donor
Meet
Geneva
72-Hour
Truce
Enters
Second
Day
Next
UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'
Chinese premier in Germany as Western mistrust mounts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:01
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
World News
06:01
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
0
World News
14:18
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
World News
14:18
72-hour truce between Sudan's warring generals takes effect
0
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
World News
2023-06-17
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
0
World News
2023-06-15
Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month
World News
2023-06-15
Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
World News
08:14
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
0
World News
08:12
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks
World News
08:12
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks
0
World News
07:32
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
World News
07:32
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
0
World News
07:26
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
World News
07:26
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:36
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
World News
03:36
Sudan donors to meet in Geneva as 72-hour truce enters second day
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
4
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
6
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More