South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks

World News
2023-06-19 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa hails &#39;historic&#39; Ukraine peace mission after talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday hailed an African mission to broker peace in Ukraine as "historic" upon returning from talks in Kyiv and Saint Petersburg that however did not yield any immediate results.

The high-profile delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday before flying to Russia to speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

"This initiative has been historic in that it is the first time African leaders have embarked on a peace mission beyond the shores of the continent," Ramaphosa said in a weekly newsletter on Monday.

The mission brought the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, particularly with rising grain prices.

It put forward a 10-point proposal, including de-escalation, the recognition of countries' sovereignty, unimpeded grain exports through the Black Sea and sending prisoners of war and children back to their countries of origin.

But the principles were deemed "very difficult to implement" by the Kremlin, while Zelensky ruled out talks with Moscow as long as Russian troops occupied Ukrainian territories.

On Monday, Ramaphosa said "one of the key achievements" of the mission "was the positive reception" it received from both sides, "which we found encouraging and which provides cause for optimism that the proposals will be given consideration."

Both Zelensky and Putin have agreed to further engagements, he said.

Efforts to secure peace appear increasingly perilous, analysts told AFP, with both Kyiv and Moscow convinced they can win on the battlefield.

Ukraine launched a long-awaited counteroffensive earlier this month.

"It is our hope that as the process moves forward, a foundation can be set for a de-escalation of the conflict and negotiation," Ramaphosa wrote.

The diplomatic team included the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Comoros and Zambia, as well as top officials from Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville.
 
AFP

World News

South Africa

Hail

Historic

Ukraine

Peace

Mission

Talks

Diplomacy

Conflict

LBCI Next
SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage
UN rights chief slams 'strangulation of civil society'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Minusma: Mali's controversial peacekeeping mission

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

LBCI
World News
08:12

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
07:32

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

LBCI
World News
07:26

Thai election commission ratifies vote results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-18

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

LBCI
World News
06:30

France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More