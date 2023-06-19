German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue

World News
2023-06-19 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German president urges China, US to &#39;strengthen&#39; dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
German president urges China, US to 'strengthen' dialogue

Germany's president on Monday underlined the "special importance" of relations between the United States and China and urged improved communications between them, as he hosted Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang for talks in Berlin.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier stressed the importance of ties between the two economic giants for "global security and cooperation," wrote his spokeswoman Cerstin Gammelin on Twitter.

"He called for the strengthening of communication channels between both countries," she added, after months of US-China tensions.

At the meeting with Steinmeier, the German president also urged Beijing to use its "political weight and influence on Russia to bring about a just peace" in Ukraine, said Gammelin.

Li is on his first trip abroad since being named China's premier in March. Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host him for dinner later Monday, while talks are planned between the two countries' cabinets on Tuesday.

His visit came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on a high-stakes trip to Beijing.

President Xi Jinping said China and the United States "made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues" during Blinken's trip.
 
AFP

World News

German

President

Urges

China

US

Strengthen

Dialogue

LBCI Next
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
Red Cross says Azerbaijan has blocked Karabakh access
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-18

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

In Kyiv, South Africa president urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

LBCI
World News
08:12

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
07:32

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

LBCI
World News
07:26

Thai election commission ratifies vote results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-18

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

LBCI
World News
06:30

France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More