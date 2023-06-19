France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

World News
2023-06-19 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

France will on Monday host a meeting of European defense ministers to try to smooth out differences over the continent's joint air defense, after bristling at a German-led project that snubbed its manufacturers.

Held on the margins of the Paris Air Show, the gathering hosted by Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu will include around 20 of his counterparts and the European Commission's internal market chief Thierry Breton.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has agreed to come after initial reluctance, a French government source told AFP.

"It has become imperative for Europe to build an independent strategy for defending its airspace," Lecornu wrote in daily Le Figaro, warning of "new threats".

The meeting is widely seen by observers as a response to the German-led European Sky Shield plan launched in October, under which 16 NATO countries and Sweden plan to use German, US and Israeli equipment.

France and Poland are notable holdouts from Sky Shield, with Paris keen to promote its own medium-range anti-air missiles.

At stake are huge contracts, with Germany and France alone set to spend 10 billion euros ($11 billion) on air defense by 2030.

European defense ministries sharply reduced spending on anti-aircraft equipment following the end of the Cold War, but have been spooked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

After a two-billion-euro deal for Paris and Rome to buy missiles from European manufacturer MBDA, and a second 2.2-billion-euro contract from Poland for its CAMM launchers and missiles, a further joint order is expected after Monday's conference.

France, Belgium, Cyprus, Hungary and Estonia could also sign a statement of intent to buy MBDA's Mistral short-range anti-aircraft missiles, Lecornu wrote in Le Figaro.

AFP
 

World News

France

French

German

Euro

Defense

Plan

LBCI Next
Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-02

The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:36

Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:32

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

LBCI
World News
08:12

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
07:32

French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

LBCI
World News
07:26

Thai election commission ratifies vote results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-18

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

LBCI
World News
06:30

France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More