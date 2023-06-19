Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards

World News
2023-06-19 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards

Norway's government said Monday it planned to increase gender equality in the business world by extending quotas for the number of women on boards to 20,000 large and medium-size companies by 2028.

A pioneer in the field, the Scandinavian country has since 2004 required the boards of directors of state-owned companies to be made up of at least 40 percent women, or face closure. The same rule has since 2008 applied to the biggest companies listed on the stock exchange.

Likewise, at least 40 percent of board directors must be men.

The center-left government, supported by the main employers' union NHO and workers' union LO, on Monday said it aimed to introduce similar regulations for large and medium-size companies, progressively over the years, based on sales and number of employees.

"Norway is the first country in the world to take this step," Trade and Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said, unveiling details of the plans already announced in principle in December.

Under the criteria outlined for 2024 -- affecting companies with annual sales of at least 100 million kroner or $9.4 million -- some 8,200 companies would be affected next year.

The sales and number of employees will gradually be lowered until 2028, by which time some 20,000 companies would be affected.

Women currently hold only around 20 percent of board positions in Norway, with the progression deemed slow considering the number was 15 percent around 20 years ago.

"In 2023, we still have too big a gap on Norwegian boards," Vestre said.

Gender equality and diversity can contribute to "more innovation, a better professional environment, smarter decisions and more added value", he stressed.

The minority center-left government will need the support of other parties in parliament to get its proposal adopted, and is therefore subject to changes.

The European Parliament last year adopted new regulations requiring large companies in the EU -- of which Norway is not a member -- to reserve at least 40 percent of non-executive board positions or 33 percent of all board positions to the under-represented gender as of July 2026.




AFP
 

World News

Norway

Extend

Quotas

Women

Company

Boards

LBCI Next
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:47

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:46

After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-18

Executed women haunt, inspire Iranian Bahais 40 years on

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12

Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
10:32

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
10:09

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-07

A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More