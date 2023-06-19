News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards
World News
2023-06-19 | 07:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Norway to extend quotas for women on company boards
Norway's government said Monday it planned to increase gender equality in the business world by extending quotas for the number of women on boards to 20,000 large and medium-size companies by 2028.
A pioneer in the field, the Scandinavian country has since 2004 required the boards of directors of state-owned companies to be made up of at least 40 percent women, or face closure. The same rule has since 2008 applied to the biggest companies listed on the stock exchange.
Likewise, at least 40 percent of board directors must be men.
The center-left government, supported by the main employers' union NHO and workers' union LO, on Monday said it aimed to introduce similar regulations for large and medium-size companies, progressively over the years, based on sales and number of employees.
"Norway is the first country in the world to take this step," Trade and Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said, unveiling details of the plans already announced in principle in December.
Under the criteria outlined for 2024 -- affecting companies with annual sales of at least 100 million kroner or $9.4 million -- some 8,200 companies would be affected next year.
The sales and number of employees will gradually be lowered until 2028, by which time some 20,000 companies would be affected.
Women currently hold only around 20 percent of board positions in Norway, with the progression deemed slow considering the number was 15 percent around 20 years ago.
"In 2023, we still have too big a gap on Norwegian boards," Vestre said.
Gender equality and diversity can contribute to "more innovation, a better professional environment, smarter decisions and more added value", he stressed.
The minority center-left government will need the support of other parties in parliament to get its proposal adopted, and is therefore subject to changes.
The European Parliament last year adopted new regulations requiring large companies in the EU -- of which Norway is not a member -- to reserve at least 40 percent of non-executive board positions or 33 percent of all board positions to the under-represented gender as of July 2026.
AFP
World News
Norway
Extend
Quotas
Women
Company
Boards
Next
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:47
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
World News
08:47
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
0
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
0
Middle East News
2023-06-18
Executed women haunt, inspire Iranian Bahais 40 years on
Middle East News
2023-06-18
Executed women haunt, inspire Iranian Bahais 40 years on
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12
Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12
Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
0
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
0
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
0
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-07
A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship
Press Highlights
2022-12-07
A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More