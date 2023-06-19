News
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
World News
2023-06-19 | 07:18
High views
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
The European Union and Kenya announced a major trade deal Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa in the face of competition from China.
Kenyan President William Ruto presided over a ceremony in Nairobi to mark the formal conclusion of negotiations to the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement.
Once ratified and entered into force, Kenya will receive duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, its biggest market, where it sends roughly one-fifth of all its exports.
Ruto described the agreement as a "very important milestone" and voiced hope it would be implemented next year.
The Kenya deal is the culmination of trade talks between the EU and the East African Community (EAC) that started roughly a decade ago.
Imports from the EU to Kenya, such as chemicals and machinery, will receive progressive tariff reductions over 25 years, but some sensitive products will be excluded.
"Today is a very proud moment for Kenya, and I believe a very proud moment for the European Union," Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria said after signing the agreement with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.
Two-way trade totaled 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in 2022, up 27 percent since 2018, according to EU figures.
Kenya's main exports to the 27-nation bloc are agricultural products, including vegetables, fruits and the country's famous tea and coffee.
Over 70 percent of Kenya's cut flowers are destined for Europe.
Ruto said Kenya's farmers could be "assured of a predictable market" and the agreement provides new opportunities to boost this trade.
"It ensures a stable market for industrialists, for our farmers, and also industrialists in the European Union," he said.
"The EU-Kenya partnership agreement will boost trade and open new opportunities for workers, businesses and citizens," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.
"A huge milestone with an important African partner and a key ally against climate change."
Dombrovskis said EU companies had invested one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Kenya in the past decade but that there was "a strong appetite" to do more business.
"With this deal in place, we have the right platform to do so," he said.
It is the first broad trade deal between the EU and an African nation since 2016 and follows a spending spree by China on lavish infrastructure projects across the continent.
The EU has taken steps to counter China's Belt and Road program, announcing in February it would increase investments in Kenya by hundreds of millions of dollars through its own Global Gateway initiative.
Kenya is seen by the international community as a reliable and stable democracy in a turbulent region and Dombrovskis said the East African powerhouse was "a beacon of dynamism and opportunity".
In a briefing with reporters ahead of Monday's ceremony, Dombrovskis said Africa was a "priority region" for the EU and he hoped the Kenya deal would resonate elsewhere on the continent.
"Certainly, we think it's going to be a boost," he said of its impact on future trade links with Africa.
In 2014, the EU and the EAC -- then Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania -- finalized negotiations for an economic partnership agreement but only Nairobi ended up ratifying it.
Kenya went its own way but Dombrovskis said the agreement remained open for other members of the EAC -- which now includes the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan -- to join.
AFP
World News
EU
Kenya
Trade
Deal
Boost
Brussels
Africa
Ties
Related Articles
0
World News
03:21
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi
World News
03:21
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Middle East News
2023-06-12
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Recommended For You
0
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
0
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
0
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
0
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
Lebanon News
2023-05-31
Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07
A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-07
A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship
Press Highlights
2022-12-07
A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
