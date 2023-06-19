French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

World News
2023-06-19 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot

Four far-right suspects accused of planning attacks on mosques and Jewish targets went on trial on Monday in Paris, with a judge surprising the court by ordering the hearings be made public.

One of the accused was a teenager when police arrested the suspects in 2018 and 2019, making a closed-door trial for all four men likely under French law.

But presiding judge Christophe Petiteau said given the seriousness of the allegations, "the court considers it important to lift the restricted publicity".

France has uncovered several violent plots by far-right extremists in recent years, including one in 2018 suspected of preparing an attempt on President Emmanuel Macron's life.

"We're talking about a new and growing threat -- mass killings inspired by English-speaking countries that are being imported into our territory," said prosecution lawyer Olivier Dabin. 

Prosecutors say the four men, now aged between 22 and 28, joined a private internet chat group called "Operation WaffenKraft", where talks "very quickly turned to the preparation of terrorist projects".

The Waffen-SS was the military branch of the Nazi's elite SS corps, which was founded by Adolf Hitler.

The chat group discussed targets, including mosques as well as the headquarters of the Jewish council (CRIF) and the office of the anti-Jewish discrimination league (LICRA).

The group's alleged leader was Alexandre Gilet, at the time a volunteer deputy police officer in the southeastern department of Isere.

- Weapons and target practice -

Gilet was arrested after police learned he had ordered equipment that could be used for making explosives.

At his home, investigators found "regularly used" weapons, including two Kalashnikov assault rifles and lab equipment.

"I think he wanted to do something worse than the Bataclan," one of the suspects would later say of Gilet.

He was referring to the November 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris in which 130 people were killed, dozens of them at the Bataclan concert venue. 

The discovery of training videos and photos led police to four other people taking part in a target practice in a remote forest in July 2018.

They included one youth who was just 14, and who has already been given a suspended two-year prison sentence in a juvenile court.

Lawyers for the four others criticised the decision to hold a public trial.

Gilet's lawyer, Fanny Vial, said closed-door hearings "would have allowed these young men, who are struggling to recount their lives, to better explain themselves".

The trial is set to run until June 30. 

AFP
 

World News

France

Suspects

Attacks

Targets

Trial

Paris

Court

LBCI Next
EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-06

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
10:32

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
10:09

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More