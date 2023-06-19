News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
World News
2023-06-19 | 08:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges was extended again Monday, after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is re-arrested.
Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police.
He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.
"They believe that people will sit as silent spectators when they put me in jail," the 70-year-old said in a live-streamed address late Sunday night.
"Death is much better than subjugation. Make up your minds against fear. You have to stand up, peaceful protest is your right," he said.
On Monday, a special corruption court in Islamabad extended bail for Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until July 4.
He was also bailed in 15 other cases before three courts, said Gohar Khan, a member of his legal team.
Since he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament last year, Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign against Pakistan's powerful military. Supporters viewed his May 9 arrest as payback for that defiance.
Following the former cricket star's release, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has suffered a major crackdown including widespread arrests.
The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accuses Khan of orchestrating anti-state violence and has pledged to try some protesters in military courts.
"These cases are anti democratic," Khan told a judge in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where he faced eight cases on Monday.
"I have never incited my supporters to violence," he added. "Peaceful protest is a democratic right."
- Crackdown on critics -
Khan remains far and away the most popular politician in Pakistan.
But after repeated detentions much of the key PTI leadership has defected, and numerous journalists sympathetic to the opposition leader are reported to have disappeared into custody.
On Thursday, Amnesty International said it is "extremely concerned with the crackdown on voices critical of the state and military".
Khan says the protest violence was a false-flag campaign to justify suppression of his party.
But he seems increasingly isolated in his mansion in the eastern city of Lahore, venturing out only for regular appearances in a slew of court cases which have plagued him since he left office.
Analysts say legal challenges are often deployed by those in power in Pakistan to stifle dissent.
Khan rose to power in 2018 on a wave of popular support, an anti-corruption manifesto, and the backing of the powerful military establishment.
When he was ousted, analysts said it was because he lost the backing of the top generals.
In his campaign for re-election Khan has highlighted the power the top brass wield behind the scenes -- a subject historically considered a red line in Pakistan.
His arrest came just hours after he repeated an allegation that a top general was a co-plotter in a November assassination bid which saw him shot in the leg.
AFP
World News
Former
Pakistan
Prime Minister
Khan
Bail
Extended
Again
Graft
Case
Next
Uzbekistan to import Russian gas for first time in October
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
Trump's own words used to build case against him
World News
2023-06-13
Trump's own words used to build case against him
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Journalist Fajer Al-Saeed's case: Not directed against Kuwait, says al-Baysari
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
0
World News
2023-06-12
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
World News
2023-06-12
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
World News
10:37
Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party
0
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
World News
10:32
Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides
0
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
World News
10:17
France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties
0
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon News
2023-05-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20
Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval
0
Lebanon News
05:34
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
European parliament delegation to embark on official visit to Lebanon
0
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
World News
2023-06-16
Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
7
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
8
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Lebanon Economy
05:51
Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More