Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

World News
2023-06-19 | 08:51
High views
2min
Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Pyatykhatky from Russian troops on the southern front, Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said on Monday.

Malyar said on social media that "eight settlements have been liberated" in total this month since the start of a counteroffensive, with 113 square kilometers of territory recaptured.

After accumulating Western-supplied weapons and building up assault units, the Ukrainian military is battling to recapture territory seized by Russia, which invaded in February 2022.

The border guard service released images of several Ukrainian servicemen holding the country's blue-and-yellow flag from Pyatykhatky.

The village is in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia claimed to have annexed along with three other Ukrainian regions last year, despite not fully controlling any of them.

Malyar also said Ukrainian troops were coming up against fierce resistance in the east of the country, particularly around Bakhmut, a town recently captured by Russia after months of fighting.

"The Russians have transferred additional units there and increased the amount of shelling," Malyar said.

The defense ministry in Moscow meanwhile said on Monday that its forces had repelled seven attacks by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region that includes Bakhmut.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based military observatory group said in an analytical note on Monday that Kyiv's forces had likely clawed back some territory from Russian forces over the weekend.

"Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive actions on at least four sectors of the front on June 18 and made limited territorial gains," it said.



AFP
 

Related Articles



Subscribe to our VOD
Our visitors readings



